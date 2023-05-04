Kendal Boots stabbing: 'Smirking' knifeman jailed for attack
A man seen "smirking" after stabbing a former friend in a town centre branch of Boots has been jailed.
James Smith, 29, of Collinfield, Kendal, Cumbria, stabbed Andrew Hearn three times in front of shocked shoppers in the Kendal shop in January.
In CCTV footage shown at Carlisle Crown Court Smith slashed Mr Hearn with a 2in (5cm) knife after being slapped.
Smith admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for three years and nine months.
The court heard the two men became friends at college before going their separate ways.
The pair has reunited in 2022 when Smith lived with Mr Hearn until he fell behind with rent and moved out.
On 18 January the men's paths crossed in Boots and an argument began when rent was mentioned.
Mr Hearn slapped Smith, who responded by stabbing him.
He suffered deep wounds to his hip, armpit and right cheek, receiving hospital treatment and plastic surgery.
One bystander told how they saw the attacker "smirking" with hands on his hips in the aftermath.
"He was in a lot of pain," prosecutor Gerard Rogerson told Carlisle Crown Court of the victim.
"He could see there was a lot of blood. The man had stated: 'He's stabbed me, he's stabbed me'."
The attack was said to have been "impulsive" and completely out of character for Smith, whose defence said was remorseful and had no previous convictions for violence.
Judge Richard Archer, who also heard of Smith's drug and alcohol struggles and "good" prospects of rehabilitation, said it was "merciful" he was not being sentenced for murder.
Acting Det Insp Lee Brumpton, of Cumbria police, said: "Any assault involving a knife has the potential to end in tragedy and loss of life.
"This violent, senseless attack could easily have resulted in death of the victim and Smith standing in court charged with murder."
