Barrow library fire: Three boys arrested
Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of deliberately starting a fire which badly damaged a library,
Emergency crews were called to Roose Library, Barrow-in-Furness, at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Westmorland and Furness Council said nobody was hurt in the blaze but the library would be shut until further notice as it suffered "significant" damage, including to its books.
All three boys remain in custody for questioning, Cumbria Police said.
