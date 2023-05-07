Logan Holgate: Charity walk raises heart funds after teen's death
Fundraisers have taken on a 13-mile walk in memory of a teenage rugby league player who died in his sleep.
Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, west Cumbria, died in January.
His family are raising money to provide heart screening for members of the rugby community.
The event got under way at 09:00 BST at Hensingham with the route stopping off at several other clubs in the area.
Logan, who was an apprentice at Sellafield Ltd, had been on the under-18 pathway to play at Salford Red Devils and was set to join the reserve team at the Super League club.
He made his debut with the England Community Lions in an under-16s match in 2021 and helped them win the Under-19s European Championship in Italy last year.
The teenager's aunt, Lisa Powe, helped organise the walk and said she hoped it would help the Lions Heart Fund near its target of £10,000.
The appeal has been set up in memory of Logan and his Lions coach Gary McMahon, who died from heart failure days before the Under-19s final.
'Lasting legacy'
Speaking beforehand, Ms Powe told BBC Radio Cumbria: "Logan was a hugely passionate rugby player and had friends at all the local clubs.
"I decided to do a walk where we touch base with all the clubs locally - clubs which were kind to our family at a tragic time."
From Hensingham, the route took in Wath Brow Hornets in Cleator Moor and Egremont Rangers, before stopping off in Whitehaven at Kells Amateur Rugby League Club and then the Recreation Ground, home to the town's professional rugby league club.
Ms Powe added: "The local community and local businesses have been right behind our fundraising, supporting us.
"Workington Town are going to make a shirt in Logan's memory, play in it and then auction it. Support is building and building.
"At a tragic time like this, it's giving us a focus and it will give Logan a lasting legacy."
