Coronation watchers gather at Carlisle big screen
- Published
Several hundred people, some decked out in union jacks and red, white and blue clothing, watched the Coronation in Carlisle's Bitts Park.
Cumberland Council organised the big screen for people to come together to enjoy the historic event.
Families began to arrive just after 10:00 BST to watch the procession make its way to Westminster Abbey.
Despite a mixed forecast, the screening was held in warm sunshine, and many people brought their own picnics.
People who live in the city explained why they wanted to watch the ceremony.
David Fitzpatrick said: "Whether you like it or not we are part of this history and culture and so we just wanted to make sure we were witnesses to it."
Laura Waraich said: "It's just such an important day in history, so we wanted to take the kids down and just celebrate it with everybody else in the city really."
For Stacey Weaver from Carlisle, it was important to witness the historic event.
"We chose to come down just so we could spend it together. It's nice time with friends, it was sunny and also to look back on and say 'we made the effort, we were part of it'," she said.
Paul Walker, from Cumberland Council, said: "Everyone's had such a good time, I think everyone has responded really well to the opportunity to come together.
"With these events, you never know what the response will be, but the response today has been absolutely fantastic."
