Workington father in court to deny murder of baby Dallas Kelly
A father has appeared in court to deny murdering his baby son and being cruel to him before his death.
Reece Martin Kelly, from Workington, is charged with murdering four-month-old Dallas Kelly in October 2021.
The 30-year-old is also accused of ill-treating and neglecting the baby in a manner likely to cause him "unnecessary suffering or injury to health".
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court via videolink, Mr Kelly, of Hunday Court, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
It is alleged Mr Kelly failed to take the baby to important medical appointments, did not provide adequate parental supervision and care, and exposed the boy to harmful substances.
In April a second defendant, 22-year-old Georgia Wright, appeared at the crown court to plead not guilty to cruelty and causing or allowing her son's death.
Both defendants deny a second cruelty charge relating to a boy aged two.
The pair had been due to stand trial in Carlisle next month but barristers in the case are waiting on expert reports which will be used in evidence.
Mr Kelly remains remanded in custody while Wright, of Workington, has previously been granted bail.
