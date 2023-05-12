Eight Cumbria accident hotspots named for safety monitoring
Eight road accident hotspots have been identified across Cumbria where safety needs improving as part of an aim to get road deaths down to zero by 2040.
The Cumbria Road Safety Partnership (CRSP) said the roads would be analysed and safety measures regularly reviewed.
Cumbria Police said there were 292 crashes in 2022 - 27 of them fatal.
They said a speed camera van was parked on one identified road - the A66 at Crackenthorpe - at the end of April and caught 106 speeding drivers.
They said another person was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
The identified roads and junctions
- Washington Street/Ramsay Brow, Workington
- Front Street, Brampton
- The Crescent, Carlisle
- Carlisle Road Junction, Brampton
- Bridge Lane, Penrith
- A66, Crackenthorpe
- Queens Road/Windermere Road junction, Kendal
- Newby Bridge, A590
Mike Johnson, the deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said dangerous driving was a "public priority".
"Therefore, I am really pleased to see agencies coming together to look at the high-risk roads and identify the changes that can be made to reduce deaths and serious accidents on the roads," he said.
Mike Clusker, group manager for prevention at Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said the partnership played "a crucial role" in raising road safety awareness.
"By utilising our resources, we aim to save lives, prevent accidents and injuries, and reduce the number of incidents in the areas we protect," he said.
"At Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service we see first-hand the impact and effect each incident has on our communities."
