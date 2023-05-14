Lake District: Summer shuttle buses for Buttermere and Wasdale
A pair of shuttle bus services are to run in tourist hotspots in the Lake District this summer.
The vehicles will operate in the Buttermere and Wasdale areas and cost £2 for an adult fare.
It has been has been organised by the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) alongside others.
Emma Moody, lead strategy advisor for recreation and sustainable transport, said it was an "ideal solution" to tackle busy traffic in the area.
She said the buses had been "very popular over the last couple of years".
Ms Moody added: "Both the Buttermere and Wasdale valleys can get very busy with traffic during peak times so this is an ideal solution to ensure that people really can make the most out of their day."
Each bus will run on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.
Cumberland Council's Anne Quilter, Labour cabinet member for vibrant and healthy places, said the buses would give people the chance to "sit back, relax and connect" with stunning surroundings.
"The initiative supports our local communities and keeps the Lakes safer reducing traffic to allow our emergency services access at busy times," she added.
The Buttermere service, which is already in operation, will travel between Cockermouth and Buttermere via Low Lorton, and will be available until 28 August.
The Wasdale service will run from Ravenglass to Wasdale via Gosforth then move between the Nether Wasdale car park and Wasdale Head. It will return to Ravenglass at the end of the day.
The bus will be available throughout June, July and August.
