Allonby chalet owners fear 'unfair' second home tax rise
- Published
Chalet owners say it is unfair their "basic" properties could be classed as second homes and potentially have council tax doubled.
The chalet residents in Allonby fear Cumberland County Council's proposals to double the tax in 2024 would affect them unfairly.
They say the chalets are too basic to be second homes, not permanent and the village's park is shut in winter.
The council said it aimed to be as fair as possible.
The government is currently consulting on plans that could restrict the number of holiday lets, including giving councils the power to double tax on second homes.
Cumberland Council is considering the increases after campaigning by local politicians and residents who say second homes reduce the number of properties available for local people.
A 50% council tax discount has already been scrapped for the chalet owners, with the part-time residents now having concerns about future rises in tax.
Chalet owner Jean Stephenson said it could mean annual bills rising to more than £2,000 with chalets having to be abandoned.
"They're not permanent homes. They're sub-standard," she said.
"They're closed between November and March.
"We all do appreciate the situation local people are in, and support it, but we don't see ourselves as second homes."
'Strong feelings'
Cumberland Council said the decision on how properties were classified are made by the Valuation Office, not the council.
It said the rise in council tax would go ahead if the government approved the Levelling Up ad Regeneration Bill.
"We understand the strong feelings that surround this issue," a council spokesperson said.
"We are looking at all our policies across Cumberland, and at what options are available to us within the framework of the law.
"We will look at this very closely and make sure the outcome is as fair and equitable as possible for all."
