Scafell Pike: Dog carried down mountain by rescue team

Dog being carriedKeswick Mountain Rescue Team
The injured and exhausted dog was refusing to move

Thirteen volunteers carried an "injured and exhausted" dog down from England's highest mountain in a four-hour rescue.

The 33kg (5st 3lb) dog was "refusing to move" after being walked up Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Friday, Keswick Mountain Rescue team said.

A spokesman said the pet remained "cool" and "regal" as it was stretchered down from Esk Hause.

The dog and its owners were then given a lift to the Keswick team's base. It was the team's 42nd mission of 2023.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team
Rescuers said the casualty was a joy to carry

The team spokesman said despite it being "quite a large dog" the canine casualty was a "joy" to carry as it was "relatively lightweight".

He said the dog "remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout" as it was carried in a casualty bag to Seathwaite Farm.

The rescue took four hours and 18 minutes.

