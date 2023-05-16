Cumbria bin collections disrupted as strike continues
Bin collections will be hit by further disruption as refuse workers extend strike action in a pay dispute.
Workers from Cumberland Council's Allerdale Waste Services (AWS) walked out last month for the first time and an "all-out strike" starts on Tuesday.
The council said it could not afford the union's demands and was disappointed by the further action.
Union Unite said pay rates were "miserable" and among the lowest in the UK for refuse workers.
Recycling and garden waste collections have been suspended in Workington, Maryport, Aspatria, Cockermouth, Silloth, Wigton and Keswick.
Residents and businesses have been advised to put out domestic waste as normal.
The council added residents could use Household Waste Recycling Centres to dispose of waste and recyclables.
The Unite and GMB unions said workers took home between £10.90 and £11.89 per hour and wanted "a fair pay offer" to be made.
The council said on 1 April AWS employees received a 10.1% pay rise and it could not afford a rise in line with the unions' calls.
AWS managing director Charles Holmes said he was disappointed over further strike action and thanked people for their patience.
"To minimise the impact on residents and businesses we implemented contingency plans which has seen collection crews able to pick up around 90% of residual waste during the strike period, through our weekly collection service," he said.
The industrial action does not affect waste services in the Carlisle and Copeland areas.
