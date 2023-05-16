Carl O'Keeffe: Inquest opens into Kong Adventure death

Carl O'KeeffeFamily photograph
Carl O'Keeffe died in hospital days after being injured inside the indoor cave experience in Keswick

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died after getting stuck in an indoor cave at a climbing centre.

Carl O'Keeffe, 49 and from Lancaster, died in hospital 10 days after being injured at Kong Adventure in Keswick.

Mr O'Keeffe was trapped in a narrow tunnel for hours before being rescued by mountain rescue volunteers, caving experts and firefighters.

His case was opened by the Cumbria coroner in Cockermouth with a full inquest to be held on a future date.

