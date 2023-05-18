Carlisle knifeman jailed for 'terrifying' threats in burglary
A knifeman who threatened a woman after breaking into her home in a burglary has been jailed.
Stuart Brown left his victim "terrified" as she woke up to find him in her bedroom, Cumbria Police said, before taking her phone in Carlisle.
At Carlisle Crown Court, Brown, 27, formerly of Eskdale Avenue, was jailed for six years for aggravated burglary.
He received a further nine-month sentence for possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Brown previously admitted to both offences, which took place in June 2019.
'Terrifying experience'
The court heard how the victim woke to find Brown inside her room wearing a face covering, before fleeing.
Shortly after, Brown was identified by the woman from his voice and clothing.
After sentencing, Det Con Dawn Grant said: "Waking to find a man in your house armed with a knife, with his face covered, must have been a terrifying experience.
"The police and the courts take such offending extremely seriously, particularly when there is the presence of a knife.
"This is reflected in the sentence handed down today at court."
She said there was "no excuse" for anyone to walk the streets with a knife, adding: "Doing so puts people at significant risk of serious injury or death - including the person carrying the knife."
