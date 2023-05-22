North Pennines Hartside Hairpin pass to close for two days
- Published
A route over the north Pennines popular with cyclists and bikers will be closed for two days to allow for resurfacing.
The closure of Hartside Hairpin between 08:30-16:00 on Monday and Tuesday will allow for repairs due to the "rapid deterioration" of the road.
Only emergency services will be able to use the section of the road between Melmerby and Alston in Cumbria, with a diversion in place for other drivers.
Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still have access.
Councillor Peter Thornton from Westmorland and Furness Council said the work was "essential for safety" and apologised for the disruption.
"We need to close the road to carry out these works to ensure safe working for our contractors on a section of the carriageway that includes the hairpin bend," he said.
"The works and the closures will start and end at times to avoid, as far as possible, the peak times for people travelling to and from work and schools."
The stretch of the scenic route is one of the most strenuous parts of the Tour of Britain cycle ride.
A diversion will be in place for motorists and the council said businesses in the area would remain open.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.