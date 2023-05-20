Kendal's Grade I-listed Abbot Hall reopens after makeover
An art gallery which houses work by Turner and Hockney has reopened after being shut for three-and-a-half years.
Grade I-listed Abbot Hall in Kendal shut in 2020 and work began last August on a £615,000 makeover.
Lakeland Arts, which contributed £120,000 towards the makeover, said the renovation "raised the hall's bar" when it came to visitor experience.
An outdoor sculpture made of Brathay stone has also been unveiled at Holker Hall 18 miles (29km) away.
The sculpture, called Out of the Ground - A Thread of Air, was created by British artist Julie Brook and made using Brathay Cumbrian slate.
A decade of Ms Brook's work is also on display at the gallery.
The hall renovation work was managed by South Lakeland District Council - now Westmorland and Furness Council - which owns the Georgian building on the banks of the River Kent.
Essential improvements included upgrading electrics, flood resilience work and new gallery lighting, windows, and flooring.
Rhian Harris Chief Executive of Lakeland Arts, said: "We are delighted to be reopening Abbot Hall with a stunning exhibition by Julie Brook.
"This is the start of a new era, as a welcoming and vibrant space for all."