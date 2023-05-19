Carlisle and Bradford fans warned ahead of play-off
Football fans have been warned to avoid engaging in unlawful behaviour ahead of the League Two play-off in Cumbria.
Carlisle United will take on Bradford City AFC at Brunton Park, Carlisle, on Saturday.
Cumbria Police said it was reminding fans from both teams to "act responsibly".
Ch Supt Lisa Hogan said there will be a "significant policing presence" around the stadium.
"We're expecting a big crowd of Carlisle fans locally to attend, along with travelling supporters from Bradford," she said.
"Football fixtures attract a broad range of attendees including families and children. I would urge all those attending to consider this and act responsibly."
Ms Hogan said the police would "step in and take proactive action" if it suspects any violence or disorder.
Carlisle United said its fans had so far been "magnificent" and had supported the club "in the right way".
Nigel Clibbens, the club's chief executive, said: "With this game being live on TV, and with reporters from around the world coming to cover the game, we know we're under the spotlight.
"We urge fans from both clubs to show what it means to get behind their players in a positive manner and in a game of such magnitude."
