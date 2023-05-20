Consultation on new cycling, wheeling and walking routes in Barrow
Designs for new cycling, walking and wheeling routes in Barrow have been unveiled.
Westmorland and Furness Council wants to hear views on the proposed network to link Walney to the shipyard, town centre and Furness General Hospital.
The council hopes the new network will cut the number of car journeys being made to reduce pollution as well as get people more active.
Residents have until 9 June to have their say on the plans.
The council said that new jobs being created at BAE Systems and new accommodation for 1,400 students at the University of Cumbria meant it had to create more options for greener travel.
Councillor Neil Hughes, the cabinet member for transport, said: "Barrow already boasts a strong history and culture of cycling, particularly linked to the town's main employer at the shipyard, and many Barrow residents will recall the shipyard's heyday when thousands of workers would commute to work by bike.
"The compact nature of the town and small travel-to-work area still creates ideal conditions for cycling, walking and wheeling, with most trips to work taking place within the immediate town to a small number of major employers."
