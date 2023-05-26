The Cumbrian art restorers working on Banksy originals

His Fine Art Restoration Company works with all sorts of masterpieces. They deal with traditional portraits - and landscapes dating from the early-13th Century - to street art spray-painted on concrete and brick.Their latest project saw them restore a piece that appeared in Lowestoft, Suffolk, two years ago - Banksy's Sandcastle Girl.The image, confirmed as one of the works making up the artist's 2021 Great British Spraycation, shows a young child digging up the pavement with a crowbar.