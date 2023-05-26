Carlisle United fan in hospital gets surprised by club
A Carlisle United fan who will miss the team's play-off final at Wembley while having long-term care in hospital has been surprised by the club.
Keith Norman, from Cockermouth, has been unable to attend any of Carlisle United's recent matches at Brunton Park because of his health.
Knowing what a huge fan he was a senior nurse contacted the club to tell them.
Club officials then sent signed memorabilia to the West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.
"It's going to spur me on even more," he said.
"I'm determined to get back on my feet.
"It's boosted my morale to get me there for next season.".
For some time, Mr Norman said he had been relying on the radio to keep up with his beloved club.
But when United officials found out he could not see them play in person, they said they had to "give him a lift" ahead of Sunday.
Cumbria United's chief executive Nigel Clibbens said: "With such a busy Wembley schedule it was felt that could best be achieved by sending him messages of encouragement, and some signed memorabilia, so that he could have it by his side as the lads took on the task of reaching the play-off final."
A baseball cap, programme and poster of ex United footballer Jimmy Glass are the among the items signed by every player.
Hospital ward manager Fiona McLoughlin said when they presented Mr Norman with the gifts he was "so happy".
Mr Clibbens said he was "delighted" to hear the items had managed to "put a smile on his face".
"Hopefully Owen [Moxon] gets a goal or an assist to make it an even better day for us all," he said.
"We're all thinking of Keith and we know he would be there with us if he could be."
Mr Norman added: "It shows how much they care about their supporters - I've been a Carlisle United fan for 40 years now".
