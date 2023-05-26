Cumbria knife amnesty: WW1 German bayonet among items handed in
- Published
A World War One German bayonet was among more than 70 knives and other blades handed into police during a week-long amnesty.
Cumbria Police also found five shops willing to sell knives or blades to children during a targeted operation.
A total of 35 people were searched, with five people arrested for knife-related offences, the force said.
They also went into about a dozen schools to talk to pupils about the dangers of carrying knives.
Items handed over at local police stations included meat cleavers and flick knives.
Ch Insp Steve Hunter, of Cumbria Police, said: "I'd like to thank all those people who took the proactive step of visiting their local police station to dispose of a knife or other blade in order to make themselves, their family and their community safer."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.