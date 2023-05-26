Max the Miracle Dog: Kerry Irving given Keswick award
A dog owner whose Lake District walks became an online sensation during the pandemic has been awarded the freedom of his home town.
Kerry Irving and springer spaniel Max were watched by hundreds of thousands of people across the world when their treks were posted on Facebook.
The pair, along with Mr Irving's fellow dogs Paddy and Harry, raised more than £200,000 for charity.
Keswick Town Council it was "very proud" to give out the award.
Mr Irving credited his pet - known as Max the Miracle Dog - with saving his life after he was left in pain and with depression after a car crash.
Trained as a therapy dog in 2016, Max was immortalised with a bronze statue in Keswick's Hope Park before his death aged 14 last year.
He had also been presented with the PDSA Order of Merit, known as the animal OBE, for his "outstanding contribution to society".
'All because of a dog'
Commenting on his own freedom of Keswick, Mr Irving said: "We've made history. It's the first time the freedom of Keswick has ever been given out.
"I think that's testament to what Max did. It's fantastic for the council to recognise that.
"When you see the number of people who turn up and support us on our charity walks, it's just phenomenal and it's all because of a dog. That is quite incredible."
The town council's Vivien Little said the authority "couldn't think of a more worthy recipient".
The Great North Air Ambulance has been one of main organisation's to benefit from the charity walks.
It has now named Mr Irving as an ambassador and the group's Hannah Powell said seeing Mr Irving receive his award was "phenomenal".
"We're overjoyed he's onboard with us," she said.
"What he's raised will save lives."
