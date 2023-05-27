Body found in River Eden following search for missing teenager
- Published
The body of a teenage boy has been found in the River Eden in Carlisle and another teenager is in critical condition, police have said.
A 14-year-old was airlifted to hospital after four teenagers got into difficulty on Friday.
Emergency services had been searching for a 15-year-old boy who was missing.
No formal identification has been confirmed, but the family have been informed, Cumbria Police said.
Two other teenagers had to be checked over by medical professionals.
One was able to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public.
Police said a body had been located in the River Eden shortly after 13:30 BST.
The "extensive search" was supported by a number of search and rescue teams.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.