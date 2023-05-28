Boy, 15, who died in River Eden named by police
- Published
A teenage boy who died in a river has been named by police.
Rescue teams found 15-year-old Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick in the River Eden, Carlisle, shortly after 13:30 BST on Saturday.
Cumbria Police's search operation began after receiving reports that four teenagers had got into difficulty while in the water.
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.
One of the boys managed to swim to safety and another was saved by a member of the public.
They had to be checked over by medics but were unhurt.
People in the Rosehill area, close to where the boy's body was found, described the news on Saturday as "shocking" and "a tragedy".
Local fire and rescue services have issued a warning over the dangers of swimming in open water.
