Cumbria rescue after man jumps into Tongue Pot pools
- Published
A man had to be rescued after he became injured when he jumped into a natural pool in Cumbria.
Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Tongue Pot pools, Upper Eskale, at about 12:55 BST on Sunday.
They found the man had suffered a dislocated shoulder and he was later airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard helicopter.
It comes after 15-year-old Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick died over the weekend in the River Eden, Carlisle.
The mountain rescue team said 15 crew members attended the five-hour rescue in total in Sunday's rescue.
It said the injury was "typically extremely painful" and it had given the man a strong pain relief.
While at the scene, a second person received treatment for a laceration to their foot.
A Wasdale MRT spokesperson said the helicopter rescue had saved its volunteers from a "long carry", which would have been uncomfortable for the injured man.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.