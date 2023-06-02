Cumbria A595 reopens after safety improvements made
Work on a multimillion-pound plan to improve safety on the A595 has finished after nearly a year.
The new road layout at the Bothel and Torpenhow junction has opened to traffic.
The road, which links Carlisle to west Cumbria, was reconstructed following residents' concerns.
Cumberland Council said £5m had been invested and would provide better access with turning lanes to prevent traffic from building up.
The project had suffered some delays due to bad weather after work began last summer.
Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said the road remained "very important" for connectivity.
"I would like to thank all the locals and commuters for their patience while we have made these road improvements," she said.
"This road will help to make people's lives not only safer, but a little bit easier on a daily basis."
The council worked with Cumbria's Local Enterprise Partnership who provided the funding through the government's Getting Building Fund.
