Tegu lizard that "runs like a T. rex" on the loose in Cumbria
A lizard that "can run like a T. rex" is on the loose in Cumbria.
Echo the four-foot long Tegu lizard escaped on Sunday after digging through her cage in the Workington area.
Owner Siobhan Harkness, of Pet Encounter Cumbria, said Echo is likely to run away, but may whip strangers with her tail if scared.
The black and white Tegu, said to be one of the most intelligent species of lizard, is likely "hiding in plain site", Ms Harkness said.
Tegu lizards are native to Central and South America but their temperament makes them popular pets.
Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Echo's owner said the "big lizard" escaped within 20 minutes of being unattended.
"She's outside in a run with a top. She'd been out for six hours, everything was great.
"I had to pop a meerkat to the vets because he's got a poorly tooth.
"I was gone for 20 minutes and she dug a hole."
Echo is "very good at hiding" but "won't have gone far", Ms Harkness said.
"If she goes down the cycle track she could end up down town.
"I just don't want anyone having a heart attack if she's in their garden sunbathing and they think it's a crocodile.
"They are rapid. If you approach her and she doesn't know you, she can whip you with her tail.
"It's the last resort they'll do if they're scared. They can bolt. They can run on their back legs like a T. rex."
Members of the public are asked to contact Pet Encounter Cumbria if they spot Echo in Workington.
