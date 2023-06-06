Appleby bridge shut and bomb squad called to river find
A bomb squad has been called to Appleby after a suspect item was found in the River Eden.
Members of the RSPCA were carrying out checks ahead of the Appleby Horse Fair at The Sands when suspected ordnance was spotted at 12:15 BST.
Cumbria Police was called and the Ministry of Defence has sent an explosive ordnance disposal team.
Police said the bridge leading to The Sands will be closed to traffic in both directions until further notice.
Visitors are also being told to avoid the horse wash area.
A police spokesman said: "Old ordnances such as these can pose challenges in disposing of safely so people are asked to be patient and avoid the area while the work is carried out."
