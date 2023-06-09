Penrith cyclist dies after crash on Cumbria road
A cyclist who died after being in a crash with a motorbike has been described as a "wonderful wife" who was devoted to her dogs.
Wendy Wilson, from Penrith, was involved in the crash on the B5320, near Tirril, on 28 May.
The 70-year-old was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) where she later died from her injuries.
Her husband of 49 years Fred Wilson said she "always had a smile".
The pair had two sons, Jonathon and Donald, and one granddaughter together.
Mrs Wilson, who had been a receptionist, was also a competitive runner and an experienced cyclist.
Her husband added she had loved their three dogs, spending "many happy hours" walking them in moorland.
The emergency services had been called to the scene at about 10:30 BST as the road was closed for several hours.
Cumbria Police has asked anyone with information to contact the force.
