Cumbria: Warning over 'massive rise' in disposable barbecue fires

A large fire in the open in the Watermillock area next to lake UllswaterCumbria Fire and Rescue
It took crews several hours to tackle one blaze close to Lake Ullswater

People responsible for causing wildfires in Cumbria are being warned they could be prosecuted for arson.

The fire and rescue service said there had been a "massive increase" in calls, with several reported in June.

On Saturday, crews were called to a blaze at Buttermere which took five hours to put out, and on Sunday to another at Surprise View, Keswick.

Station manager Mike Wilkinson warned that "carelessness is not without consequence".

Cumbria Fire and Rescue
The fire is believed to have been started by a disposable barbecue

It comes as the public are being reminded not to light fires in the countryside, especially during periods of hot weather.

Firefighters have also faced challenges getting to rural locations.

Sorry, we're having trouble displaying this content.View original content on Facebook
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.

At midnight on 2 June, Penrith fire station was alerted to a large fire in the Watermillock area, next to Lake Ullswater, which took several hours to bring under control.

Crews did not return to their home station until around 07:00 BST.

The fire is believed to have started from a disposal barbecue.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue
Crews managed to prevent any further damage following the fire at Surprise View on Sunday

Last week, a bonfire on an island at Rydal Water took five hours to extinguish and posed "logistical" challenges for crews to reach it.

"While we are dealing with that we are not available for other incidents so logistically they are a large-scale incident and probably one of the more complex ones we deal with regularly," Mr Wilkinson said.

"These types of incidents pose significant threats to firefighters but also pose a big risk to the environment itself."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.