Carlisle: Men warned they face jail over £4.5m cannabis haul
Two men have been warned a prison term is "inevitable" after a cannabis stash worth about £4.5m was uncovered on the upper floor a former nightclub.
About 450kg (71st) of the drug - harvested and ready for distribution - was found at the building, once used as the Pagoda nightclub, in May.
Albanian nationals Florian Daci, 24, and Edward Pula, 28, who tried to flee the scene, admitted producing the drug.
They are due at Carlisle Crown Court for sentencing on 7 July.
They appeared via videolink from custody and were assisted by an interpreter during a short hearing in front of the judge, Recorder Julian Shaw.
Daci had been taken to hospital after police attended the building and, said his lawyer Jeff Smith, was still relying on crutches.
Pula told the court his role in the illegal enterprise had involved "watering the plants".
Lawyers for both defendants declined the option of having probation service pre-sentence reports prepared.
'Custody and nothing else'
"I think what the court will eventually do with Mr Daci is inevitable," said Mr Smith of a looming prison sentence.
Imran Khan, for Pula, added: "It is likely it will be custody and nothing else."
Both men, of no fixed addresses, have been remanded in custody.
Recorder Shaw told them they would get a reduction in their sentencing for pleading guilty.
"Though as both your counsel observe, a custodial sentence is inevitable," he added.
A third man detained by police in connection to the find was taken to hospital where he is thought to remain.
Cumbria Police previously said detectives would interview him once he had been discharged.
