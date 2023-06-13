Echo the lizard search hampered by hoax sightings - owners
Efforts to find a missing 4ft-long (1.2m) lizard that "runs like a T. rex" are being hindered by "toxic" hoax sightings, its owners have said.
Echo the Tegu lizard has been missing since 4 June after digging her way out of an enclosure in Workington.
Pet Encounter Cumbria said false reports had prompted volunteers to search areas several miles away, which they branded "disgusting".
A £500 reward has been offered for Echo's return.
In a Facebook post, the firm said it had received a report claiming Echo had been seen about six miles (9.6km) away in a neighbouring town.
'Laughing faces'
"We seem to be getting a lot more of it - people making sightings up or posting they've seen Echo on Maryport rugby pitch, so we've had kind volunteers go there and find out it's a hoax.
"That's absolutely disgusting. It's out of order. Falsifying reports, giving us a little bit of hope, then having a good laugh about it just for a social media post. It's not on.
"The more I'm looking on social media I'm seeing laughing faces on posts that she's still missing. They're having a laugh at Echo's expense.
"I'm not happy. We don't need it. We're under enough pressure and stress. Emotions are high."
Tegu lizards are native to Central and South America, but their temperament makes them suitable to be kept as pets.
Echo was previously described as like "like a puppy dog" because she allows people to stroke her and put her on their lap.
Pet Encounter Cumbria said Echo was "part of our family" and that her disappearance was "heart-breaking".
"There are still so many nice people out there looking. Everyone is asking where she is and whether we've got her back.
"We want her back more than anything in the world and appreciate the help we're being given.
"Social media is great when it's used right. When it's not, it's a toxic, horrible place."
The search for Echo garnered national attention after Pet Encounter's Siobhan Harkness described the lizard as being able to run on its back legs "like a T. rex".
