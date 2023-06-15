Penrith teenager critically ill after being hit by lorry
- Published
A 17-year-old boy is critically ill after being hit by a lorry on the A66 at Penrith.
It happened at 12:40 BST on Wednesday on the eastbound carriageway between junction 40 of the M6 and Kemplay Bank roundabout, Cumbria Police said.
The teenager, from Penrith, was flown to Newcastle's RVI by the Great North Air Ambulance.
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.