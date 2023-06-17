Maryport listed church transformed into maritime museum
Work has started to transform a former church with links to the artist LS Lowry into a museum and visitor attraction.
Christ Church in King Street, Maryport, dates back to 1872 and is featured in a number of the Salford artist's works.
It is expected to open next spring as the new home of the town's Maritime Museum.
The government's Future High Streets Fund is funding the £1m work.
LS Lowry's oil painting of the church - called Fisherman's Church - sold at auction in 2007 for £216,500 while a pencil version drawn in 1954 sold in 2020 for £81,000.
The artist visited the area with his protégé, Sheila Fell, a landscape artist from Aspatria, and the pair produced pictures of the town and scenes of the harbour.
Thomas Ismay, founder of the White Star Line which launched the Titanic, also has links to the Grade II-listed building, having paid for its clock in 1879.
The clock will be restored to ensure it remains a welcoming beacon for sailors, council officials say.
Cumberland Council leader Mark Fryer said: "The move of the Maritime Museum to Christ Church will really help put Maryport on the map.
"It will give so much more prominence to this town's fascinating history, bring a beautiful building back to life, and give locals an asset to be proud of".
The former Maritime Museum in Senhouse Street will be converted into Shipping Brow Gallery, which will open in summer, with an artist in residence.
