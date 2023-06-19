Carlisle woman denies threatening murder trial witness
A woman has denied threatening a murder trial witness.
Rianna Hull, 31, faces two allegations springing from incidents said to have taken place in Carlisle on 26 October.
One charge alleges she threatened to inflict violence on the witness and her family, the second alleges she committed a racially aggravated assault against a different person.
Ms Hull, formerly of Brookside, Carlisle, was bailed by the city's crown court ahead of a November trial.
Appearing alongside her at court was 39-year-old Leon Lavelle, of Oakleigh Way, Carlisle, who denied a charge of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr Lavelle was also granted bail.
