Leiland-James Corkill: Inquest to be held into boy's death
- Published
An inquest is to be held into the death of a baby who was murdered by the woman who wanted to adopt him.
One-year-old Leiland-James Corkill, from Carlisle, was killed by his prospective adoptive mother Laura Castle in January 2021.
Castle, 38, was convicted of murder following a trial and is serving at least 18 years in prison.
Coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw will hold a pre-inquest review at HM Coroners Office in Cockermouth on 29 June.
Castle had admitted manslaughter but at Preston Crown Court was found guilty of murder and child cruelty in May 2022.
She was sentenced to life in prison.
Her husband Scott Castle was cleared of causing or allowing the boy's death.
Laura Castle was also sentenced to 21 months for the child cruelty charge to be served concurrently.
Leiland-James had moved in with the Castles in August 2020 when he was eight months old, having been taken into care by Cumbria County Council at birth.
He died five months later.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.