Stonethwaite beauty spot visitors given parking warning
Visitors to a Lake District beauty spot have been warned to avoid parking in an "obstructive" and "dangerous" way.
Cumberland Council said pedestrians were having to step into the path of oncoming traffic at Stonethwaite, near the Black Moss Pot Pool.
It said drivers parking on both sides of narrow lanes could prevent emergency services vehicles passing and block farmers' access to livestock.
New signs have since been installed to remind drivers, the council said.
Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for connected places, said it was sending an "important" message.
"We want everyone to enjoy our outstanding area, but people must take responsibility when parking," she said.
"It is important for drivers to be mindful when parking on narrow roads."
She said that while some instances may not be intentional, some drivers had blocked the path for passing vehicles, including ambulances.
She said: "This can create a potential risk for those in need of immediate assistance."
"We appreciate everyone's cooperation in this matter, and we hope that by working together, we can improve the safety and convenience of our community's roads."
It comes weeks after the introduction of new parking fees at another beauty spot, next to the West Windermere Way footpath, led to "chaos."
Residents claimed cars had been left everywhere, making transport difficult, while the Lake District National Park Authority said the "best way" to reach the area was by bus, boat or bike.
