Barrow fire: Row of terraced houses damaged in blaze
A row of terraced houses has been badly damaged in a major blaze.
The fire broke out in Salthouse Road, Barrow-in-Furness, just after 17:00 BST on Thursday.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service declared the fire a "major incident" and nine fire engines, including from Lancashire, were at the scene.
There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated, Cumbria Police said.
A spokeswoman for the force added: "Teams worked tirelessly to contain the fire, which was affecting a row of terraced properties and to ensure the safety of nearby residents.
"Their quick and efficient actions have significantly helped to alleviate the situation.
"While the cause of the fire is being investigated, we urge the community to remain vigilant and prioritise fire safety measures."
She added it was "critical" to keep smoke detectors in working order.
