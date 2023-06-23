Cumbria man dies in fall from Ibiza hotel balcony
- Published
A British man has died after apparently falling from a hotel balcony on the Spanish island of Ibiza.
The 22-year-old, who is believed to come from Cumbria, is reported to have fallen from the third floor at about 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT).
Newspaper reports said Spanish police investigating what happened had been talking to the man's friend.
The UK Foreign Office said it was supporting the man's family and were in touch with the island's authorities.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.