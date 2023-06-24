Lorton Gully rescue: Scrambler winched to safety by helicopter
- Published
A scrambler who slipped and fell in the Lake District was winched to safety by helicopter.
The woman had been at Lorton Gully, on the west side of Grasmoor, when she tumbled three metres (10ft).
She managed to call rescue teams who were deployed to the scene but due to the difficult location and her injuries further help was needed.
Rescuers "packaged" her in a vacuum mattress and onto a stretcher before the Coastguard lifted her to safety.
She was then taken to hospital for treatment to elbow, hip and back injuries.
Volunteers from Cockermouth and Keswick mountain rescue teams were involved in the operation which lasted around three and a half hours.
They have released photographs of the rescue, which happened on Saturday 17 June.
It took place on the same day Cockermouth Mountain Rescue Team was hosting an open day for its 70th Anniversary.
