John McKenna: Ibiza balcony fall tourist 'lit up every room'
A man who died after reportedly falling from an Ibiza hotel balcony had the "ability to light up every room", his heartbroken family has said.
John McKenna, 22, was staying in San Antonio when it is understood he fell from the hotel's third floor on Friday.
His family said he was a "much loved son, brother, grandson and friend to so many", as they thanked people for their "overwhelming support".
The electrician, of Carlisle, Cumbria was also a talented amateur footballer.
Mr McKenna played for Sunday league side Scotby FC, whose club secretary Martin Purdie earlier said "we haven't just lost a teammate, we have lost a friend".
In a statement, his family said they wanted to thank all of his friends "for the warmth they have shown them".
"We know this will help us deal with the loss of John and heal some of our grief over the years to come," they continued.
"We will all miss his bright spark, wonderful smile and the ability to light up every room."
They also thanked the British and Spanish consulates for their help.
Friends who were on holiday with Mr McKenna in Ibiza have since returned added to the tributes left at Scotby FC's pavilion.
Mr McKenna had played for the club since he was aged 16.
"We have all seen him grow up into this brilliant, kind young man that he has become," Mr Purdie told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"He was competitive - I don't think he'd mind me saying that about him - he was very talented player as well, and also with him being 6ft 4ins or thereabouts he was a fearsome opponent for a lot of centre forwards that came up against him.
"It's a bit of a cliché but he definitely was the life and soul of the party - there was definitely never a dull moment with John."
The club is working on ideas in terms of what to do in Mr McKenna's memory.
His death is being investigated by the Civil Guard.
