Disused Croglin church to be revamped into community hub
- Published
A disused church is to be turned into a community hub after being awarded £250,000 in government funding.
The money will be used to revamp St John's Church in Croglin, in Cumbria, which has been empty since 2012.
Plans include adding a lending library, a regular pop-up cafe, a warm hub and space for hire and use by school trips.
Julian Whittle from community group The Helm said the idea was to make the space the "heart and hub of the community" once again.
The money was awarded from the Department for Levelling Up's Community Ownership Fund.
There are also plans to make the surrounding fells more accessible by providing an all-terrain wheelchair for hire.
'Heart and hub'
Mr Whittle said there had been "a church here [for] almost 800 years and for all that time, it was very much the heart and hub of the community".
"Suddenly it was gone and it was just an empty building," he said.
"So a group of villagers got together and said: 'We can't let this happen'."
The building will also have a permanent exhibition showcasing the history and natural environment of the surrounding countryside.
The scheme has been supported by Dr Neil Hudson, Conservative MP for Penrith and the Borders.
"This is amazing news for one of our many vibrant rural communities," he said.
"I must applaud the tenacity and dedication of the Helm Croglin team who have worked tirelessly to secure a future vision for their beautiful, retired church building."