New Dean of Carlisle nomination approved by King Charles III
- Published
The nomination of a new Dean of Carlisle has been approved by King Charles III, it has been announced.
The Reverend Canon Jonathan Brewster will take up the role in September, the Church of England said.
He has been interim mission community leader for Cartmel Peninsula in the Diocese of Carlisle since 2021 and was previously a canon at London's St Paul's Cathedral.
The 56-year-old said he was excited to work in a place "I know very well".
The father-of-four will become the 42nd Dean of Carlisle in September, following the retirement of the Very Reverend Mark Boyling.
Alongside his community leader role, Canon Brewster has also been interim team vicar in the parishes of Haverthwaite, Finsthwaite and Staveley in Cartmel, and associate priest in the parishes of St Paul Grange-over-Sands and Field Broughton with Lindale.
'Huge experience'
The father-of-four said he was "thrilled to be announced as the new dean".
"[I] very much look forward to working alongside the Cathedral's Chapter, staff and volunteers and colleagues in the wider diocese as we seek to further God's mission in the city and county," he said.
"Cumbria is a place that I know very well.
"Since being a child, I've holidayed here every year and it's been a particular privilege to work in the diocese for the last 18 months, getting to know the villages and town that make up the Cartmel Peninsula.
"I've greatly valued the friendships made and seen at first-hand the importance of local identity in the working out of mission communities."
He said he would be taking up the role at a pivotal time for Carlisle.
"The city is to have a redeveloped railway station, the University of Cumbria and Imperial College London are working together to launch a new graduate entry medical school in Carlisle and the university is also redeveloping the Citadel city centre site and land close to the cathedral," he said.
"All of these will offer up new opportunities by which we can connect further with new communities."
The first Dean of Carlisle was appointed in 1542.
The Bishop of Carlisle, the Right Reverend James Newcome, said Canon Brewster would bring "proven mission-focussed skills" to the post and had "a huge experience of working within a cathedral setting".
He will be installed at a service at Carlisle Cathedral on 30 September.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.