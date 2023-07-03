Grange-over-Sands road shut after van and cyclist crash

Allithwaite Road in Grange-over-SandsGoogle
Allithwaite Road in Grange-over-Sands will be closed for several hours, police said

A road will remain closed for several hours after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a van, police said.

Emergency services were called to Allithwaite Road in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, just after 05:30 BST.

Cumbria Police said the cyclist - a man in his 40s - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, while the driver of a white van was uninjured.

Drivers are being urged to follow diversions.

The force urged anyone with information to contact them.

