Jailed Cumbria burglars bragged police could not stop them
- Published
Two burglars have been jailed less than 48 hours after bragging police could not stop them "getting up to no good".
Sean McAvoy, 47, and Liam McConnell, 28, both of Whitehaven, pleaded guilty to burgling the Trespass store in Workington on Monday.
Before Workington magistrates on Wednesday McAvoy also pleaded guilty to theft and was handed eight months in prison. McConnell was given six months.
Cumbria Police said they had been traced "extremely quickly".
Det Sgt Lawrence Burden said: "Evidence of their guilt was so over-whelming that they had no choice but to admit the offences at court."
The court heard police were alerted to the break-in at shortly after midnight.
Officers checked CCTV and recognised McAvoy and McConnell, who had bragged to officers they passed earlier in the evening that they would "get up to no good tonight and there is nothing the police could do about it", Cumbria Police said.
Officers then located clothing at various points around the town, which led them to an address in Workington.
Both men were found inside along with numerous items of Trespass clothing, costing more than £1,300 and still with security tags, hanging in different rooms, the force said.
McAvoy, of Peter Street, admitted the burglary in his police interview.
McConnell, of Gameriggs Road, refused to answer questions but admitted the offence at court.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.