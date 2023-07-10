Teenagers made to clean Maryport station graffiti
- Published
Two teenagers were made to clean up graffiti after being caught creating it at a Cumbrian railway station, police have said.
They boys were "made to scrub it clean" after being found graffitiing a window frame at Maryport Station.
Cumbria Police's Allerdale officers said the youths were then "taken home to explain to their parents why the police were on their doorstep".
Dozens of people have shown their support for the police on social media.
One woman said: "Quite right too. Make them take some responsibility for their actions."
Another said it was "common sense policing" while someone else added the youths "might think twice next time".
