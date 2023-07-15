Keswick to get new car park signs to help lost tourists
- Published
New signs directing drivers to car parks in the Lake District are being brought in to stop them parking elsewhere causing traffic queues.
Cumberland Council said improved and additional signs would direct motorists to council and privately owned car parks in Keswick.
It said a 2019 traffic study found a "perceived lack of car parking" was contributing to queues on local roads.
The signs are expected to appear over the coming weeks.
"These new signs will help everyone find their way around Keswick easier," said Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places.
"Keswick is a very popular tourist destination... and is known for its stunning natural beauty and charming town centre, but navigating somewhere new can be challenging for a driver."
Ms Rollo added the council had shown its "commitment to listening to the community".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.