Harrington: Council considering 'bathing water' plans
- Published
Plans are being considered to make a marina and shoreline designated "bathing water".
Cumberland Council is carrying out a consultation on whether Harrington, near Workington, should receive the status.
If it decides to apply, the council will lodge its application with the government later this year.
Designated areas include routine testing and investment to ensure the water stays at the "required standard".
They also include signs which show the water is safe to swim in, and measures to ensure there is no impact on the ecosystem or wildlife.
Bob Kelly, the council's portfolio holder for policy and regulatory services, urged people to take part in the consultation.
He said officers were conducting surveys to see "how well the area is being used by swimmers", and whether the "investment required would be of benefit to the community".
"We'll then consider applying to the Government later in the year, once our residents have had a chance to feedback, and our investigations have concluded," he added.
The consultation closes on 30 September.
