Mary Monkman: Missing mum's family in plea for contact
The husband of a businesswoman who went missing last month has appealed for her to let her family know she is safe.
Mary Monkman, from Kendal, Cumbria, travelled to Ayrshire on 16 June and was last seen in the Loch Doon area.
Police Scotland described the 49-year-old mother of three's disappearance as "completely out of character".
In a statement released by police, her husband Geoff said: "Mary, if you see this, just know that we love and miss you terribly."
Ms Monkman is the co-owner of Kendal-based food and drink company, Lakeland Artisan.
She was last seen behind the wheel of her red Nissan Juke, near to Loch Doon, at about 16:00 BST that Friday.
The vehicle was found parked at the west side of the loch shortly after 19:30.
Extensive searches of the area have been carried out but Ms Monkman has not been seen or spoken to.
Her husband said: "We miss her so much.
"She was always coming up with new ideas for work and for home, and they usually started with, 'I've just been thinking...'.
"She can always see the potential, she's always looking to the future.
"I have to hope that Mary is out there reading this, somewhere.
"Mary, if you see this, just know that we love and miss you terribly. Please let someone, anyone, know that you're OK."
Mrs Monkman is described as about 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder-length, dark purple hair.
She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a green and white floral top and cropped blue leggings.
Police said she is believed to be in possession of a blue/green Deuter Step Out 12 rucksack and was possibly wearing black, lightweight, slip-on trainers.
It is believed she travelled to Ayrshire via the M6 and then through Dumfries and Galloway.
Insp William Deans appealed to anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.
"For Mary not to be in contact with her family and friends is completely out of character," he said.
"This, coupled with the length of time since she was last seen, makes us extremely concerned for her welfare.
"Despite the loch being in relatively rural surroundings, it is known to be frequented by locals and visitors."
