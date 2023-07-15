Lake District's West Windermere Way officially opened
A Lake District trail that hopes to attract walkers, horse riders and cyclists has been officially opened.
The 3.4-mile (5.6km) West Windermere Way follows the lakeshore and links with heritage sites including Stott Park Bobbin Mill.
Copeland MP Trudy Harrison, who helped to cut the ribbon, said it would boost the area's economy.
The trail will mean fewer visitors need to drive to "very busy" parts of the Lake District, the park authority said.
Construction work started on the £1.5m project last July, and part of the route opened to the public earlier this year.
Work included the creation of a new bridge over the railway, surfacing, fencing and the installation of signs. Some existing paths were reused.
"The Lake District has a dynamic and historic landscape; this path will support sustainable tourism, providing an economic boost to many businesses too," Conservative MP Mrs Harrison said.
"I'm grateful to all those who made this new route possible and encourage everyone to visit the West Windermere Way."
The route, which is split into three sections, connects Newby Bridge and the Ferry line, along the western shore of Lake Windermere. It also links to boat, rail and bus services.
Lake District National Park Authority chief executive Richard Leafe said the trail would be a "huge asset to locals, visitors, and businesses".
"We look forward to seeing people enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of the West Windermere Way and seeing the trail's impact on making car-free travel part of the visitor experience in this area of the Lake District."
The Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership and European Structural and Investment Funds provided the financial backing for the project.
