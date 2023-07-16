Cumberland Council finds vapes sold in Workington to under-18s
Enforcement officers have found a number of retailers breaking the law by selling disposable vapes to under-18s in a town, a council said.
Cumberland Council Trading Standards and Cumbria Police carried out undercover "test purchases" in Workington.
They found three out of eight shops had sold the products, also known as e-cigarettes, to minors.
The council, which is investigating, has urged businesses to be "vigilant".
It comes after local councils across England and Wales have called for a total ban on disposable vapes amid litter, fire hazards and claims they appeal too strongly to children.
The Local Government Association says 1.3 million vapes are thrown away each week and wants them banned by 2024.
Cumberland Council said it had received several complaints from parents, school staff and the public.
Selling vapes to people under the age of 18 is a criminal offence and carries a fine of up to £2,500.
It is also illegal to purchase the product on behalf of an under-18.
Bob Kelly, the council's executive member for policy and regulatory services, said undercover checks were a vital part of the enforcement process.
"All businesses should be asking for identification that proves a person is 18 years or older, such as a passport, driving licence or proof of age card, before selling age-restricted products to young people.
"Additionally, businesses should be vigilant and challenge any adults who may be purchasing age-restricted products on behalf of an underage person."
Elsewhere, Newcastle City Council forced the closure of three shops in Byker after officers found vapes being sold to children, some aged 10.
