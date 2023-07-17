Barrow-in-Furness cycle route and footpath due to start in 2024
Work on a new cycle path and walkway designed to promote healthy living is due to begin next year, a council said.
Westmorland and Furness Council is planning to create the route along Abbey Road in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria.
It will link the town centre with workplaces and colleges, and follows consultations with hundreds of residents.
The authority said councillors had "endorsed preliminary designs".
In recent months, locals have been asked to give their views on two routes, with the other being created on Walney Island.
However, although the route of both schemes have been agreed, the council said it had asked for feedback on each design.
The council's Furness Locality Board has agreed the Abbey Road plans.
This includes the cycle lane being installed in the planned pedestrian zone, instead of the main road.
The board's chairman Tony Callister said feedback from consultations had been incorporated into the preliminary design.
"We now look forward to seeing the new route provide a safe, healthy and environmentally friendly option for travels across Barrow," he said.
Once built, it will link the town centre to BAE Systems, Furness College and Furness General Hospital.
Neil Hughes, the council's cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said these were "exciting times for Barrow".
The new routes have received financial backing from the Brilliant Barrow Town Deal and the government's Active Travel Fund.
